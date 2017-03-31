News Room
Department of Canadian Heritage

March 31, 2017 12:00 ET

Media Advisory: Minister Joly to Participate in JUNO Awards

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 31, 2017) - The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage, will present an award at the Juno Awards on Sunday.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

DATE:
Sunday, April 2, 2017
TIME:
6:30 p.m.
PLACE:
Canada Tire Centre
1000 Palladium Drive
Ottawa, Ontario

  • Pierre-Olivier Herbert
    Press Secretary
    Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage
    819-997-7788

    Media Relations
    Canadian Heritage
    819-994-9101
    1-866-569-6155
    pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca

