Media Advisory: Minister Joly to Participate in JUNO Awards

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 31, 2017) - The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage, will present an award at the Juno Awards on Sunday.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

DATE: Sunday, April 2, 2017 TIME: 6:30 p.m. PLACE: Canada Tire Centre 1000 Palladium Drive Ottawa, Ontario

