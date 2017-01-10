Media Advisory: Minister Joly Travels to China to Promote Canadian Arts and Culture

GATINEAU, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Jan. 10, 2017) - The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage, will be travelling to the People's Republic of China to promote Canadian Arts and Culture. During her trip, the Minister will be meeting with several Canadian creators working in China, as well as meeting with Chinese officials to discuss Canada-China cultural affairs.

Minister Joly will be in Beijing from January 9 to 12, and in Shanghai from January 12 to 14 with representatives from the National Film Board, Telefilm Canada and the Museum of Science and Technology. She will be meeting with representatives from Minority Media, Cavalia, Archiact China, SideFX Asia Pacific, Sheridan College, TRIOTECH, Cirque Éloize, Disney, Shanghai Vancouver Film School, Cirque de Soleil, Saimen, Canada-China Business Council, ART LABOR Gallery, Plusmos Universe Group and Gold Finance Group.

Please note that the partial itinerary is available below, and is subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

BEIJING Tuesday, January 10, 2017 9:00 a.m. The Minister meets with Luo Shugang, Minister of Culture of the People's Republic of China. 2:30 p.m. The Minister meets with Tong Gang, Vice Minister of the State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television. Wednesday, January 11, 2017 9:00 a.m. The Minister meets with Liu Yuzhu, Director of the State Administration of Cultural Heritage, and announces the return of cultural property under the 1970 UNESCO Convention on the Means of Prohibiting and Preventing the Illicit Import, Export and Transfer of Ownership of Cultural Property. 12:00 noon The Minister engages in a round-table discussion with executive heads of major Chinese cultural institutions to discuss collaboration with Canadian counterparts. 3:00 p.m. The Minister engages in a round-table discussion with prominent Chinese artists and creators from a variety of disciplines. SHANGHAI Thursday, January 12, 2017 3:15 p.m. The Minister participates in a meeting with Canadian cultural and creative industry companies with a presence in Shanghai. 5:30 p.m. The Minister gives a speech at an evening reception hosted by the Canadian Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai. Friday, January 13, 2017 10:00 a.m. The Minister meets with Canadian content creators and companies based in Shanghai. 3:00 p.m. The Minister visits the Vancouver Film School in Shanghai and delivers remarks prior to a panel discussion on the Canadian and Chinese film industries. Saturday, January 14, 2017 9:00 a.m. The Minister attends and gives remarks at the preview of the movie Snowtime!

