Media Advisory: Minister Joly to Visit Italy to Strengthen Cultural Ties Between G7 Countries

March 29, 2017 12:45 ET
GATINEAU, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 29, 2017) - The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage, is in Italy to participate in the inaugural G7 meeting dedicated to culture and heritage. During her trip, Minister Joly will meet with her counterparts to reinforce Canada's continued commitment to culture and heritage as it relates to multiculturalism and inclusion, as well as to discuss the importance of cultural diversity in the digital age.
The partial itinerary is available below. Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.
The details are as follows:
FLORENCE
Stay Connected
Follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Flickr.
Pierre-Olivier HerbertPress SecretaryOffice of the Minister of Canadian Heritage819-997-7788Media RelationsCanadian Heritage819-994-91011-866-569-6155pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca
See all RSS Newsfeeds