March 29, 2017 12:45 ET

Media Advisory: Minister Joly to Visit Italy to Strengthen Cultural Ties Between G7 Countries

GATINEAU, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 29, 2017) - The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage, is in Italy to participate in the inaugural G7 meeting dedicated to culture and heritage. During her trip, Minister Joly will meet with her counterparts to reinforce Canada's continued commitment to culture and heritage as it relates to multiculturalism and inclusion, as well as to discuss the importance of cultural diversity in the digital age.

The partial itinerary is available below. Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

FLORENCE

Wednesday, March 29, 2017
6:00 p.m. Minister Joly meets with Paolo Baratta, President of La Biennale di Venezia
Thursday, March 30, 2017
10:00 a.m. Minister Joly meets with Maria Böhmer, Minister of State for Germany's Federal Foreign Office
11:00 a.m. Minister Joly meets with Dario Franceschini, Italy's Minister of Cultural Heritage and Tourism
2:00 p.m. Minister Joly meets with the Right Honourable Karen Bradley, Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport for the United Kingdom
2:30 p.m. Minister Joly meets with Ryohei Miyata, Commissioner for Cultural Affairs at the Japanese Ministry of Education, Sport, Science and Culture
3:30 p.m. Minister Joly gives a speech at the Ministerial Session on "Culture as a Tool for Dialogue Among Peoples"
Friday, March 31, 2017
8:00 a.m. Minister Joly meets with Bruce Wharton, Acting Undersecretary for Public Affairs and Public Diplomacy for the United States Department of State

