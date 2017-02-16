Media Advisory: Minister Joly will make a statement on the opposition day motion

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 16, 2017) - The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage, will make a statement, Thursday, on the opposition day motion.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

DATE: Thursday, February 16, 2017 TIME: 9:30 a.m. PLACE: House of Commons Foyer Parliament of Canada Ottawa, Ontario

