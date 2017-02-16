News Room
February 16, 2017 09:11 ET

Media Advisory: Minister Joly will make a statement on the opposition day motion

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 16, 2017) - The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage, will make a statement, Thursday, on the opposition day motion.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

DATE:
Thursday, February 16, 2017
TIME:
9:30 a.m.
PLACE:
House of Commons Foyer
Parliament of Canada
Ottawa, Ontario

Contact Information

  • Pierre-Olivier Herbert
    Press Secretary
    Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage
    819-997-7788

    Media Relations
    Canadian Heritage
    819-994-9101
    1-866-569-6155
    pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca

