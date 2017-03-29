News Room
March 29, 2017 17:43 ET

Media Advisory: Minister LeBlanc to make an important announcement about innovation funding in Canada

MONCTON, NEW-BRUNSWICK--(Marketwired - March 29, 2017) - The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, will be in Moncton to make an announcement about the Government of Canada's investment in innovation programs.

Due to construction, media should arrive 15 minutes early.

Date: Thursday, March 30, 2017
Time: 11 a.m
Location: Atlantic Cancer Research Institute (Conference Room, 4th floor of Hôtel-Dieu Pavillion)
Centre hospitalier universitaire Dr-Georges-L.-Dumont
35 Providence Street
Moncton, Nouveau-Brunswick

