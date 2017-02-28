News Room
February 28, 2017 10:00 ET

Media Advisory: Minister Lebouthillier to Make an Announcement About a Heritage Site in the Gaspe Peninsula

NEW CARLISLE, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Feb. 28, 2017) - The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue and Member of Parliament (Gaspésie-Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine), will make an announcement on Wednesday about a memorial site in New Carlisle. She will make this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

DATE:
Wednesday, March 1, 2017
TIME:
10:00 a.m.
PLACE:
New Carlisle City Hall
138 Gérard-D.-Lévesque Boulevard
New Carlisle, Quebec

Contact Information

  • Pierre-Olivier Herbert
    Press Secretary
    Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage
    819-997-7788

    Media Relations
    Canadian Heritage
    819-994-9101
    1-866-569-6155
    pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca

