Media Advisory: Minister Lebouthillier to Make an Announcement About a Heritage Site in the Gaspe Peninsula

NEW CARLISLE, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Feb. 28, 2017) - The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue and Member of Parliament (Gaspésie-Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine), will make an announcement on Wednesday about a memorial site in New Carlisle. She will make this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

DATE: Wednesday, March 1, 2017 TIME: 10:00 a.m. PLACE: New Carlisle City Hall 138 Gérard-D.-Lévesque Boulevard New Carlisle, Quebec

