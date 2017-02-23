News Room
February 23, 2017 09:00 ET

Media Advisory: Minister Monsef to Make an Announcement About the Canadian Canoe Museum

PETERBOROUGH, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 23, 2017) - The Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister of Status of Women and Member of Parliament (Peterborough-Kawartha), on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage, will make an announcement about cultural infrastructure funding in Peterborough on Friday.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

DATE: Friday, February 24, 2017
TIME: 10:00 a.m.
PLACE: The Canadian Canoe Museum
910 Monaghan Road
Peterborough, Ontario

Contact Information

  • Pierre-Olivier Herbert
    Press Secretary
    Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage
    819-997-7788

    Media Relations
    Canadian Heritage
    819-994-9101
    1-866-569-6155
    pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca

