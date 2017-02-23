Media Advisory: Minister Monsef to Make an Announcement About the Canadian Canoe Museum

PETERBOROUGH, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 23, 2017) - The Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister of Status of Women and Member of Parliament (Peterborough-Kawartha), on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage, will make an announcement about cultural infrastructure funding in Peterborough on Friday.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

DATE: Friday, February 24, 2017 TIME: 10:00 a.m. PLACE: The Canadian Canoe Museum 910 Monaghan Road Peterborough, Ontario

