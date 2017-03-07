Media Advisory: Minister Qualtrough to Address CAAWS International Women's Day Luncheon

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 7, 2017) - The Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Sport and Persons with Disabilities, will speak on Wednesday at the Canadian Association for the Advancement of Women and Sport and Physical Activity (CAAWS) International Women's Day Luncheon.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

DATE: Wednesday, March 8, 2017 TIME: 12:35 p.m. PLACE: RA Centre, Clark Hall 2451 Riverside Drive Ottawa, Ontario

