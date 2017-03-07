News Room
Department of Canadian Heritage

March 07, 2017 11:28 ET

Media Advisory: Minister Qualtrough to Address CAAWS International Women's Day Luncheon

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 7, 2017) - The Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Sport and Persons with Disabilities, will speak on Wednesday at the Canadian Association for the Advancement of Women and Sport and Physical Activity (CAAWS) International Women's Day Luncheon.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

DATE:
Wednesday, March 8, 2017
TIME:
12:35 p.m.
PLACE:
RA Centre, Clark Hall
2451 Riverside Drive
Ottawa, Ontario

