Media Advisory: Minister Qualtrough to Attend the 2017 IPC Para Snowboard World Championships

KELOWNA, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Feb. 3, 2017) - The Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Sport and Persons with Disabilities, will attend and deliver remarks at the 2017 IPC Para Snowboard World Championships Victory Ceremony on Saturday.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

DATE: Saturday, February 4, 2017 TIME: 4:00 p.m. PLACE: Village Centre Mall 5315 Big White Road Kelowna, British Columbia

