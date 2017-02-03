News Room
February 03, 2017 12:03 ET

Media Advisory: Minister Qualtrough to Attend the 2017 IPC Para Snowboard World Championships

KELOWNA, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Feb. 3, 2017) - The Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Sport and Persons with Disabilities, will attend and deliver remarks at the 2017 IPC Para Snowboard World Championships Victory Ceremony on Saturday.

The details are as follows:

DATE:
Saturday, February 4, 2017
TIME:
4:00 p.m.
PLACE:
Village Centre Mall
5315 Big White Road
Kelowna, British Columbia

