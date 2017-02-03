Media Advisory: Minister Qualtrough to Attend the 2017 IPC Para Snowboard World Championships

February 03, 2017 12:03 ET
KELOWNA, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Feb. 3, 2017) - The Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Sport and Persons with Disabilities, will attend and deliver remarks at the 2017 IPC Para Snowboard World Championships Victory Ceremony on Saturday.
Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.
The details are as follows:
Ashley MichnowskiPress SecretaryOffice of the Honourable Carla QualtroughMinister of Sport and Persons with Disabilities613-697-8016ashley.michnowski@canada.caMedia RelationsCanadian Heritage819-994-91011-866-569-6155pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca
