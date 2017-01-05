News Room
Department of Canadian Heritage

Department of Canadian Heritage

January 05, 2017 10:00 ET

Media Advisory: Minister Qualtrough to Attend the National Launch of the ParticipACTION 150 Play List

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 5, 2017) - The Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Sport and Persons with Disabilities, will be in Toronto on Friday, joined by Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health, Kamal Khera, to participate in the national launch of the ParticipACTION 150 Play List.

The ParticipACTION 150 Play List is a Canada 150 Signature Project designed to encourage Canadians of all abilities to be active throughout the year-long, nationwide celebration of the 150th anniversary of Confederation.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

DATE:
Friday, January 6, 2017
TIME:
10:15 a.m.: Media registration located at the entrance of the activity course hosted by ParticipACTION
10:30 - 10:40 a.m.: Informal remarks and ceremonial reveal of the ParticipACTION 150 Play List
10:40 - 11 a.m.: Photo opportunities; one-on-one interviews to follow
PLACE:
Nathan Phillips Square
100 Queen Street West
Toronto, Ontario

Stay Connected

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and Flickr.

Contact Information

  • Ashley Michnowski
    Press Secretary
    Office of the Honourable Carla Qualtrough
    Minister of Sport and Persons with Disabilities
    819-934-1122
    ashley.michnowski@canada.ca

    Media Relations
    Canadian Heritage
    819-994-9101
    1-866-569-6155
    pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca

    Andrew MacKendrick
    Office of Jane Philpott
    Minister of Health
    (613) 957-0200

    Media Relations
    Public Health Agency of Canada
    (613) 957-2983

News Room
 