Media Advisory: Minister Qualtrough to Attend the National Launch of the ParticipACTION 150 Play List

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 5, 2017) - The Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Sport and Persons with Disabilities, will be in Toronto on Friday, joined by Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health, Kamal Khera, to participate in the national launch of the ParticipACTION 150 Play List.

The ParticipACTION 150 Play List is a Canada 150 Signature Project designed to encourage Canadians of all abilities to be active throughout the year-long, nationwide celebration of the 150th anniversary of Confederation.

The details are as follows:

DATE: Friday, January 6, 2017 TIME: 10:15 a.m.: Media registration located at the entrance of the activity course hosted by ParticipACTION 10:30 - 10:40 a.m.: Informal remarks and ceremonial reveal of the ParticipACTION 150 Play List 10:40 - 11 a.m.: Photo opportunities; one-on-one interviews to follow PLACE: Nathan Phillips Square 100 Queen Street West Toronto, Ontario

