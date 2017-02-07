Media Advisory: Minister Qualtrough to Attend School Assemblies during the International Development Week in Ottawa

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 7, 2017) - In honour of International Development Week, the Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Sport and Persons with Disabilities, is participating in two school assemblies in Ottawa to support Right to Play's "Play Your Part" initiative.

The events will also be attended by Senator Chantal Petitclerc, a Right To Play Athlete Ambassador, and Lori Smith, National Director for Right To Play Canada. Minister Qualtrough will be attending this event on behalf of the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of International Development and La Francophonie.

"Play Your Part" is a school engagement initiative designed to unite students with their peers across the globe and empower them to change the world through the transformative power of play. It will encourage them to invoke their inner global citizen and nurture their budding leadership potential. For more information, visit http://www.righttoplay.com.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

DATE: Wednesday, February 8, 2017 TIME: 9:30 a.m. PLACE: École élémentaire publique Séraphin-Marion 2147 Loyola Avenue Gloucester, Ontario

TIME: 11:45 a.m. PLACE: Rockcliffe Park Public School 350 Buena Vista Road Ottawa, Ontario

