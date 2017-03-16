Media Advisory: Minister Qualtrough to Cheer on Team Canada at the Austria 2017 Special OIympics World Winter Games

GRAZ, AUSTRIA and SCHALDMING, AUSTRIA--(Marketwired - March 16, 2017) - From March 17 to 20, 2017, the Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Sport and Persons with Disabilities, will travel to the cities of Graz and Schaldming in Austria to attend the Global Forum on Inclusion in Social Affairs and Sports and cheer on Team Canada athletes at the opening ceremony of the Austria 2017 Special Olympics World Winter Games.

For more information on Team Canada at the Austria 2017 Special Olympics World Winter Games, visit teamcanada.specialolympics.ca. For more information on the Austria 2017 Games, visit www.austria2017.org.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

AGENDA:

Friday, March 17, 2017

Minister Qualtrough will cheer on Canadian athletes in Graz, Austria, during the divisioning portion of the competition program.

Saturday, March 18, 2017

The Minister will attend the Global Forum on Inclusion in Social Affairs and Sports with other international ministers responsible for sport.

- Media opportunity from 9:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. during a venue tour and interaction with athletes at the Stadthalle Graz.

- Minister Qualtrough will attend the Games' opening ceremony starting at 7:10 p.m. at the Congress Schladming in Schladming, Austria.

