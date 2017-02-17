News Room
Department of Canadian Heritage

February 17, 2017 13:14 ET

Media Advisory: Minister Qualtrough to Attend the Americas Rugby Championship

BURNABY, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Feb. 17, 2017) - The Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Sport and Persons with Disabilities, will attend the Canada vs. USA game at the Americas Rugby Championship on Saturday.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

DATE:
Saturday, February 18, 2017
TIME:
5:00 p.m.
PLACE:
Swangard Stadium
3883 Imperial Street
Burnaby, British Columbia

