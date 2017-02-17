Media Advisory: Minister Qualtrough to Attend the Americas Rugby Championship

BURNABY, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Feb. 17, 2017) - The Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Sport and Persons with Disabilities, will attend the Canada vs. USA game at the Americas Rugby Championship on Saturday.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

DATE: Saturday, February 18, 2017 TIME: 5:00 p.m. PLACE: Swangard Stadium 3883 Imperial Street Burnaby, British Columbia

