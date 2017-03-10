News Room
March 10, 2017 10:23 ET

Media Advisory: Minister Qualtrough to Attend the HSBC Canada Rugby Sevens

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 10, 2017) - The Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Sport and Persons with Disabilities, will attend the HSBC Canada Rugby Sevens on Saturday.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

DATE:
Saturday, March 11, 2017
TIME:
12:00 p.m.
PLACE:
BC Place
777 Pacific Boulevard
Vancouver, British Columbia

