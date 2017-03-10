Media Advisory: Minister Qualtrough to Attend the HSBC Canada Rugby Sevens

March 10, 2017 10:23 ET
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 10, 2017) - The Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Sport and Persons with Disabilities, will attend the HSBC Canada Rugby Sevens on Saturday.
Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.
The details are as follows:
