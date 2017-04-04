Media Advisory: Minister Sajjan makes an announcement related to Budget 2017

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - April 4, 2017) - The Honourable Harjit Sajjan, Minister of National Defence, on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, will highlight Budget 2017 measures to support affordable housing in Canada. Minister Sajjan will be available to take questions following the announcement.

Date: April 5, 2017 Time: 10:00 Location: Killarney Gardens

2998 E 54th Ave

Vancouver, BC