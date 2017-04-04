News Room
Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation
Government of Canada

April 04, 2017 20:25 ET

Media Advisory: Minister Sajjan makes an announcement related to Budget 2017

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - April 4, 2017) - The Honourable Harjit Sajjan, Minister of National Defence, on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, will highlight Budget 2017 measures to support affordable housing in Canada. Minister Sajjan will be available to take questions following the announcement.

Date: April 5, 2017
Time: 10:00
Location: Killarney Gardens
2998 E 54th Ave
Vancouver, BC

  • Jordan Owens
    Press Secretary
    Office of the Minister of National Defence
    613-996-3100

