March 07, 2017 09:28 ET

Media Advisory: Minister Wilson-Raybould to Provide Opening Remarks for Knowledge Exchange

GATINEAU, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 7, 2017) - The Honourable Jody Wilson-Raybould, P.C., Q.C., M.P., Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, will provide the opening remarks at the Knowledge Exchange on the Criminal Justice System's Response to Sexual Assault Against Adults.

Date: Wednesday March 8, 2017
Location: Hilton Lac-Leamy
3, boulevard du Casino
Gatineau, Quebec
Time: 8:30 a.m. (local time)

  • David Taylor
    Director of Communications
    Office of the Minister of Justice
    613-992-4621

    Media Relations Office
    Department of Justice Canada
    media@justice.gc.ca
    613-957-4207

