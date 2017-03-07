News Room
Department of Justice Canada

March 07, 2017 15:35 ET

Media Advisory: Minister Wilson-Raybould to Make an Announcement

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 7, 2017) - The Honourable Jody Wilson-Raybould, P.C., Q.C., M.P., Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, will make an announcement regarding legislation to clean up the Criminal Code.

The Department of Justice Canada will hold a technical briefing after the press conference.

Reporters can participate in the technical briefing via teleconference by calling 613-954-9003 / 1-866-206-0153, access code 7524914 (followed by #).

Date: Wednesday March 8, 2017
Location (press conference): 3:30pm (local time)
Foyer of the House of Commons
Centre Block
Parliament Hill
Location (technical briefing): 4:15pm (local time)
National Press Theatre
150 Wellington Street
Ottawa, Ontario

Note: The technical briefing is for background purposes and is not for attribution.

Contact Information

  • David Taylor
    Director of Communications
    Office of the Minister of Justice
    613-992-4621

    Media Relations Office
    Department of Justice Canada
    613-957-4207

