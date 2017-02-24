Media Advisory: Ministers Foote and Sajjan to announce progress on National Shipbuilding Strategy

February 24, 2017 13:00 ET
NORTH VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Feb. 24, 2017) - The Honourable Judy M. Foote, Minister of Public Services and Procurement, along with the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of National Defence, will announce investments regarding shipbuilding in Canada.
Note: Members of media must confirm their presence before February 27, at 4 p.m. to Leah Prentice, at Leah.Prentice@pwgsc-tpsgc.gc.ca or 604-830-9937.
For safety reasons, close-toed shoes are required; however, steel-toed boots are preferred. One piece of government-issued ID (such as a driver's licence) is needed. Parking is limited. Media are asked to arrive by 3 pm.
Annie TrepanierOffice of the Honourable Judy M. Foote819-997-5421Media RelationsPublic Services and Procurement Canada819-420-5501media@pwgsc-tpsgc.gc.ca
