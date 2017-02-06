Media Advisory: Ministers Joly and Wilson-Raybould to Make an Announcement

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 6, 2017) - The Honorable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage, and the Honourable Jody Wilson-Raybould, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, will make an announcement Tuesday regarding the Court Challenges Program.

The Department of Canadian Heritage and the Department of Justice Canada will hold a technical briefing prior to the press conference.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

TECHNICAL BRIEFING

DATE: Tuesday, February 7, 2017 TIME: 12:15 p.m. PLACE: National Press Theatre National Press Building 150 Wellington Street Ottawa, Ontario

For teleconference details (for technical briefing only):

Media Relations Canadian Heritage 819-994-9101 1-866-569-6155 pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca

PRESS CONFERENCE

DATE: Tuesday, February 7, 2017 TIME: 1:15 p.m. PLACE: Parliament Centre Block House of Commons' Foyer

