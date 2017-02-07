Media Advisory: Moderated Armchair Discussion: "Happy 150th Canada: A look at Canada's Future"

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 7, 2017) - Canadians are gearing up for the 150th anniversary of Confederation and there are a number of exciting initiatives the Country is embarking upon to celebrate Canada's big birthday. Join The Honourable Bardish Chagger, Leader of the Government in the House of Commons and Minister of Small Business and Tourism, and His Worship Jim Watson, Mayor of the City of Ottawa, for an armchair discussion moderated by Michael Crockatt, President & CEO of Ottawa Tourism aimed at highlighting projects that are occurring both locally and nationally.

WHO: Panel: The Hon. Bardish Chagger - Leader of the Government in

the House of Commons and Minister of Small Business and Tourism His Worship, Jim Watson - Mayor of the City of Ottawa Moderator: Michael Crockatt - President & CEO of Ottawa Tourism WHAT: The conversation will highlight projects that are occurring

both locally and nationally and how Canadians can get involved. WHEN: Tuesday, February 7th, 2017 6:45pm: Registration begins 7:05pm: Opening remarks begin 7:20pm: Panel discussion begins 8:15pm: Event concludes WHERE: The Chateau Laurier - Canadian Room, 1 Rideau Street, Ottawa

The Economic Club of Canada:

Each year, more than 100 key policy makers and business leaders seek out the Economic Club of Canada's platform to deliver major keynote addresses. Audience members are drawn from the most senior levels of Canadian business, health care and government. Membership is open to all who share a passion for discourse around the most important issues of today.