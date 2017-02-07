Media Advisory: Moderated Armchair Discussion: "Happy 150th Canada: A look at Canada's Future"

February 07, 2017 06:00 ET
OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 7, 2017) - Canadians are gearing up for the 150th anniversary of Confederation and there are a number of exciting initiatives the Country is embarking upon to celebrate Canada's big birthday. Join The Honourable Bardish Chagger, Leader of the Government in the House of Commons and Minister of Small Business and Tourism, and His Worship Jim Watson, Mayor of the City of Ottawa, for an armchair discussion moderated by Michael Crockatt, President & CEO of Ottawa Tourism aimed at highlighting projects that are occurring both locally and nationally.
The Economic Club of Canada:
Each year, more than 100 key policy makers and business leaders seek out the Economic Club of Canada's platform to deliver major keynote addresses. Audience members are drawn from the most senior levels of Canadian business, health care and government. Membership is open to all who share a passion for discourse around the most important issues of today.
To confirm your attendance or for more informationabout the event: The Economic Club of CanadaNatasha Hope MoranoC: 613.282.4432morano@economicclub.ca
