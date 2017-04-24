Media Advisory: Moms and ECEs outline expectations for child care at QP pre-budget news conference tomorrow

April 24, 2017 12:55 ET
TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 24, 2017) - Moms, moms-to-be and early childhood educators are holding a pre-budget press conference to say they are expecting big things in the provincial budget for child care: affordable fees for parents and decent wages for educators. They will be at Queen's Park to call on Kathleen Wynne to deliver on the government's child care promises featured prominently in the fall Throne Speech. [Photo opportunities with moms and children.]
Ontario Coalition for Better Child CareCarolyn Ferns416-538-0628 x 4Cell: 647-218-1275Carolyn@childcareontario.org
