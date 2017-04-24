Media Advisory: Moms and ECEs outline expectations for child care at QP pre-budget news conference tomorrow

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 24, 2017) - Moms, moms-to-be and early childhood educators are holding a pre-budget press conference to say they are expecting big things in the provincial budget for child care: affordable fees for parents and decent wages for educators. They will be at Queen's Park to call on Kathleen Wynne to deliver on the government's child care promises featured prominently in the fall Throne Speech. [Photo opportunities with moms and children.]

WHEN: Tuesday, April 25, 2017, 10:00 AM WHERE: Queen's Park Press Studio WHO: • Carolyn Ferns, Policy Coordinator, Ontario Coalition for Better Care; • Munizah Salman, mother of two-year old Azlan • Alana Powell, Registered Early Childhood Educator • Lyndsay Macdonald, RECE, Coordinator, Association of Early Childhood Educators Ontario