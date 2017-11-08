News Room
Dairy Farmers of Ontario
Gay Lea Foods
Ontario Association of Food Banks

November 08, 2017 10:36 ET

MEDIA ADVISORY: Moooving Milk from Farm to Tables in Need for Canada 150

Dairy Farmers of Ontario and Gay Lea Foods to Announce Support for Ontario Association of Food Banks

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Nov. 8, 2017) - The Dairy Farmers of Ontario (DFO) will be joined by the Ontario Association of Food Banks (OAFB) and Gay Lea Foods at the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair on Thursday, November 9 at 9:30 a.m. to announce a significant donation and partnership to ensure continued, affordable access to milk and milk products for Ontarians in need.

Date: November 9, 2017
Time: 9:30 a.m.
Location: Royal Agricultural Winter Fair
Exhibition Place, Toronto, Ontario
Dairy Farmers of Ontario Booth
Lower East Annex, Enter from Heritage Court

The following individuals will be available for interviews about the partnership:

  • Graham Lloyd, General Manager and CEO, Dairy Famers of Ontario
  • Carolyn Stewart, Executive Director, Ontario Association of Food Banks
  • Steve Dolson, Gay Lea Co-operative Chair

Arrangements can also be made to speak with a dairy farmer, along with additional photo opportunities related to milk and live cow milking. Please request in advance.

Contact Information

  • Media Contact:
    Laural Adams
    Communications Manager
    Dairy Farmers of Ontario
    Mobile: 647-462-5559
    Laural.Adams@milk.org

