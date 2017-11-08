MEDIA ADVISORY: Moooving Milk from Farm to Tables in Need for Canada 150

November 08, 2017 10:36 ET
Dairy Farmers of Ontario and Gay Lea Foods to Announce Support for Ontario Association of Food Banks
TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Nov. 8, 2017) - The Dairy Farmers of Ontario (DFO) will be joined by the Ontario Association of Food Banks (OAFB) and Gay Lea Foods at the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair on Thursday, November 9 at 9:30 a.m. to announce a significant donation and partnership to ensure continued, affordable access to milk and milk products for Ontarians in need.
The following individuals will be available for interviews about the partnership:
Arrangements can also be made to speak with a dairy farmer, along with additional photo opportunities related to milk and live cow milking. Please request in advance.
Media Contact:Laural AdamsCommunications ManagerDairy Farmers of OntarioMobile: 647-462-5559Laural.Adams@milk.org
