Media Advisory: More Than 170 Chester Community Charter School Kindergarteners to Celebrate the 100th Day of School Dressed as 100-Year-Olds

CHESTER, PA -- February 15, 2017
On Thursday, February 16, 2017 at 10:00am, more than 170 Chester Community Charter School (CCCS) kindergarteners will dress up, in their interpretation of a 100-year-old, as they commemorate the 100th day of school in a program that will take place on the school's West campus cafeteria.
Ernest Jones, father of retired basketball player and former 76er Wali Jones, recently turned 100 years old, and will participate in the celebration to share, with CCCS students, his memories of attending elementary school, more than nine decades ago.
Schools, throughout the country, observe the 100th day of school, as a milestone for its youngest students. CCCS' event will show kindergarteners how far they have come, during the school year, and will give them the opportunity to converse with a centenarian about his school experience.
About Chester Community Charter School
Chester Community Charter School opened its doors on September 9, 1998, serving 97 students from its modest, four, meeting rooms, in the lobby of the Howard Johnson Hotel, in Chester, PA. Since that time, the school has steadily grown to include more than 3,000 students in 11 state-of-the-art-buildings, spanning three campuses.Through collaboration with the Gureghian Charitable Foundation, and CCCS' High School Search and Selection Program, more than $9.5 million in scholarships and financial assistance to prestigious private secondary schools has been awarded to 225 of the school's graduates, since 2009. http://chestercommunitycharter.org
- Dr. David Clark, CEO, CCCS
- Ernest Jones, centenarian and father of Wali Jones, retired NBA player, 1967 NBA Champion and former 76er
- More than 170 CCCS Kindergarteners
- CCCS faculty and staff
Thursday, February 16, 2017
10:00am
Chester Community Charter School
West Campus - Building A
2730 Bethel Road
Chester, PA 19013