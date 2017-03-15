News Room
Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE)

March 15, 2017 07:00 ET

Media Advisory: MPP France Gélinas to join picket line in support of Canadian Hearing Society strikers

SUDBURY, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 15, 2017) - Join Nickel Belt MPP France Gélinas, along with labour community allies for a solidarity rally in support of the members of Local 2073 of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE 2073).

CUPE 2073 represents 227 counsellors, literacy instructors, audiologists, speech language pathologists, interpreters/interpreter trainers, clerical support, program coordinators, program assistants, information technology specialists and other staff at 24 Canadian Hearing Society offices across Ontario. They have been on strike since March 6.

Outstanding issues include proposed rollbacks to employee health benefits and wage adjustments after four years without a contract.

What: Solidarity Rally with members of CUPE 2073
Where: 1233 Paris Street, Sudbury, ON
When: Wednesday, March 15, 10:00 a.m.

Contact Information

  • Matthew Stella
    CUPE Communications
    613-252-4377

    Barbara Wilker-Frey
    CUPE National Representative
    905-739-3999 x241

    Mike Brady
    CUPE National Representative
    705-674-7557 x224 (Sudbury)

