News Room
Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE)

Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE)

March 16, 2017 08:16 ET

Media Advisory: MPP Vic Fedeli joins picket line to support Canadian Hearing Society strikers

NORTH BAY, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 16, 2017) - Nipissing MPP Vic Fedeli will join members of Local 2073 of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE 2073) on their picket line this morning between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.

CUPE 2073 represents 227 counsellors, literacy instructors, audiologists, speech language pathologists, interpreters/interpreter trainers, clerical support, program coordinators, program assistants, information technology specialists and other staff at 24 Canadian Hearing Society offices across Ontario. They have been on strike since March 6.

Outstanding issues include proposed rollbacks to employee health benefits and wage adjustments after four years without a contract.

What: Vic Fedeli visits CUPE 2073 picket line
Where: 140 King Street West, North Bay
When: Thursday, March 16, 9:00 a.m.

Contact Information

  • Andrea Addario
    CUPE Communications
    416-738-4329

    Barbara Wilker-Frey
    CUPE National Representative
    905-739-3999 x241

    Jennifer Barnett
    CUPE National Representative
    705-474-9765 x23

News Room
 