Media Advisory: Municipal workers and community allies to rally in support of striking Canadian Hearing Society workers Friday

March 30, 2017 09:47 ET
WINDSOR, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 30, 2017) - As week four of the strike between Local 2073 of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE 2073) and the Canadian Hearing Society (CHS) concludes, striking CHS workers in Windsor will be joined tomorrow on the picket line by their allies in the community and the labour movement.
Beginning at 12 noon Friday, March 31, community allies and a contingent of municipal workers from across Ontario will assemble at the picket line in front of the CHS offices, located at 300 Giles Avenue, for a solidarity rally and luncheon.
CUPE 2073 represents 227 counsellors, literacy instructors, audiologists, speech language pathologists, interpreters/interpreter trainers, clerical support, program coordinators, program assistants, information technology specialists and other staff at 24 Canadian Hearing Society offices across Ontario. They have been on strike since March 6.
