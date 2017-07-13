Media Advisory: National Organic Report Calls Out Provinces With Regulation, Policy and Programming Gaps

OTTAWA, ON--(Marketwired - July 13, 2017) - A new report from the Canada Organic Trade Association (COTA) analyzes the existing organic policy frameworks among Canada's federal, provincial and territorial governments. The report to be released Monday details regulation, policy and programming gaps.

Jurisdictions with these gaps create an unequal playing field for organic businesses, hinder sector growth and fail to protect consumers. The Canadian Organic Trade Association has three recommendations for government.

When: 10 am ET, Monday, July 17, 2017

What: Press conference and report release. The report will be available for download at 10 am ET from http://www.ota.com/canada-ota/what-cota-does/government-relations-regulatory-affairs.

Where: Charles Lynch Press Conference Room, Parliament Hill, Ottawa

Who: Tia Loftsgard, executive director of the Canada Organic Trade Association

About the Canada Organic Trade Association

The Canada Organic Trade Association is the membership-based association for the organic sector in Canada: representing growers, processors, certifiers, provincial farmers' associations, importers, exporters, retailers and others throughout the organic value chain. COTA's mission is to promote and protect the growth of organic trade to benefit the environment, farmers, the public and the economy. COTA brings together the diversity of Canada's organic sector: from farmer and processor to retail, including food products, fibre and textiles, personal care, and emerging sectors such as organic aquaculture.

