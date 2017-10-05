Media Advisory: NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh to address convention of Canada's largest labour union

October 05, 2017 14:10 ET
TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Oct. 5, 2017) - Newly-elected NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh will address the convention of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) in Toronto, on Friday, October 6.
Media are requested to register with CUPE Media Relations before 11:00 AM in Room 715. Registration is required in order to enter the convention hall.
Online livestream available at: https://cupe.ca/event/cupe-national-convention-2017
CUPE is Canada's largest trade union, representing over 650,000 workers in every province, in sectors including health care, municipal services, education, social services, energy, transportation, libraries, emergency services, communications, child care, and more.
