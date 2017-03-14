Media Advisory: NDP leader in Sault today calls for more services for deaf community, lends support to Canadian Hearing Society strikers

SAULT STE. MARIE, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 14, 2017) - Today, Ontario NDP leader Andrea Horvath and Sault St. Marie City Councillor Joe Krmpotich will join striking workers from CUPE local 2073 on the picket line in front of the Canadian Hearing Society office at 130 Queen Street East at 1:15pm. Following the picket, they will address the Sault Ste. Marie District Labour Council where they will raise concerns with the Canadian Hearing Society and the lack of services for the Deaf, Oral Deaf, Deafened and Hard of Hearing Community in Sault Ste Marie.

Members of local 2073 of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE 2073), representing 227 counsellors, literacy instructors, audiologists, speech language pathologists, interpreters/interpreter trainers, clerical support, program coordinators, program assistants, information technology specialists and other staff at 24 Canadian Hearing Society (CHS) offices across Ontario, have been on strike for one week.

Outstanding issues include proposed roll backs to employee health benefits and wage adjustments after four years without a contract.