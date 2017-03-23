Media Advisory: New affordable housing coming for seniors in Parksville

March 23, 2017 13:00 ET
PARKSVILLE, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 23, 2017) - The Honourable Michelle Stilwell, Minister of Social Development and Social Innovation and MLA for Parksville-Qualicum, a representative from Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, along with community partners, will celebrate the construction of an affordable housing development for seniors and persons with disabilities.
Sonia FecteauCanada Mortgage and Housing Corporation604 737-4029Ally Skinner-ReynoldsBC Housing604 456-8895
See all RSS Newsfeeds