March 23, 2017 13:00 ET

Media Advisory: New affordable housing coming for seniors in Parksville

PARKSVILLE, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 23, 2017) - The Honourable Michelle Stilwell, Minister of Social Development and Social Innovation and MLA for Parksville-Qualicum, a representative from Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, along with community partners, will celebrate the construction of an affordable housing development for seniors and persons with disabilities.

Date: March 24, 2017
Time: 10 a.m.
Place: 312 Hirst Avenue
Parksville, BC
V9P 1K4

Contact Information

  • Sonia Fecteau
    Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation
    604 737-4029

    Ally Skinner-Reynolds
    BC Housing
    604 456-8895

