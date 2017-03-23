Media Advisory: New affordable housing coming for seniors in Parksville

PARKSVILLE, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 23, 2017) - The Honourable Michelle Stilwell, Minister of Social Development and Social Innovation and MLA for Parksville-Qualicum, a representative from Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, along with community partners, will celebrate the construction of an affordable housing development for seniors and persons with disabilities.

Date: March 24, 2017 Time: 10 a.m. Place: 312 Hirst Avenue Parksville, BC V9P 1K4