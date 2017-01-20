Media Advisory: New Affordable Housing Construction in Happy Valley-Goose Bay

HAPPY VALLEY-GOOSE BAY, NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR--(Marketwired - Jan. 20, 2017) - Ms. Yvonne Jones, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Indigenous and Northern Affairs and Member of Parliament for Labrador, on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), along with the Honourable Sherry Gambin-Walsh, Minister of Children, Seniors and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation, will be announcing the opening of new affordable housing project in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

Date: January 23, 2017 Time: 10:30 a.m. Location: Labrador Friendship Centre 49 Grenfell Street Happy Valley - Goose Bay Newfoundland and Labrador A0P 1E0