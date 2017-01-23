Media Advisory: New Affordable Housing Construction in Labrador City

January 23, 2017 13:30 ET
LABRADOR CITY, NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR--(Marketwired - Jan. 23, 2017) - Ms. Yvonne Jones, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Indigenous and Northern Affairs and Member of Parliament for Labrador, on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, along with the Honourable Sherry Gambin-Walsh, Minister of Children, Seniors and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation, will be announcing the opening of new affordable housing project in Labrador City.
Natalie ChavariePublic AffairsCanada Mortgage and Housing Corporation902 426-4262nchavari@cmhc-schl.gc.caJenny BowringManager of Corporate CommunicationsNewfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation709-724-3055jmbowring@nlhc.nl.ca
