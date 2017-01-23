Media Advisory: New Affordable Housing Construction in Labrador City

LABRADOR CITY, NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR--(Marketwired - Jan. 23, 2017) - Ms. Yvonne Jones, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Indigenous and Northern Affairs and Member of Parliament for Labrador, on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, along with the Honourable Sherry Gambin-Walsh, Minister of Children, Seniors and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation, will be announcing the opening of new affordable housing project in Labrador City.

Date: January 24, 2017 Time: 11:30 a.m. Location: 939 Tamarack Dr. Labrador City Newfoundland and Labrador A2V 2K5