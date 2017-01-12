Media Advisory: New Affordable Housing Project in Cape Breton

January 12, 2017 08:30 ET
SYDNEY, NOVA SCOTIA--(Marketwired - Jan. 12, 2017) - The Honourable Mark Eyking, Member of Parliament for Sydney - Victoria on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, along with the Derek Mombourquette, member of the Legislative Assembly MLA for Sydney-Whitney Pier, on behalf of the Honourable Joanne Bernard, Nova Scotia Minister of Community Services and the Minister responsible for Housing Nova Scotia, will be announcing the opening of new affordable housing project in Whitney Pier.
Natalie ChavariePublic AffairsCanada Mortgage and Housing Corporation902 426-4262nchavari@cmhc-schl.gc.caPatricia JreigeCommunications AdvisorHousing Nova Scotia902 424-4844Patricia.jreige@novascotia.ca
