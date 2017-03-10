Media Advisory: New Affordable Rental Housing for Seniors

March 10, 2017 13:25 ET
MAHONE BAY, NOVA SCOTIA--(Marketwired - March 10, 2017) - Bernadette Jordan, Member of Parliament for South Shore - St. Margaret's, on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, along with Stephen McNeil, Premier of Nova Scotia, will be announcing funding for new affordable rental housing for seniors.
Katherine LeBlancAdvisor, Public AffairsCanada Mortgage and Housing Corporation902-426-6581krleblan@cmhc-schl.gc.caPatricia JreigeCommunications AdvisorHousing Nova Scotia902-424-4844Patricia.jreige@novascotia.ca
