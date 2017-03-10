News Room
March 10, 2017 13:25 ET

Media Advisory: New Affordable Rental Housing for Seniors

MAHONE BAY, NOVA SCOTIA--(Marketwired - March 10, 2017) - Bernadette Jordan, Member of Parliament for South Shore - St. Margaret's, on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, along with Stephen McNeil, Premier of Nova Scotia, will be announcing funding for new affordable rental housing for seniors.

Date: March 13, 2017
Time: 11:00 a.m.
Location: Community Centre, Seniors Room
45 School Street,
Mahone Bay, NS
B0J 2E0

