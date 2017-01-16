News Room
January 16, 2017 09:30 ET

Media Advisory: New Energy-Efficient and Affordable Housing Opened in Yarmouth

HEBRON, NOVA SCOTIA--(Marketwired - Jan. 16, 2017) - Colin Fraser, Member of Parliament for West Nova on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, along with the Honourable Zach Churchill, member of the Legislative Assembly MLA for Yarmouth, on behalf of the Honourable Joanne Bernard, Nova Scotia Minister of Community Services and the Minister responsible for Housing Nova Scotia, will be announcing the opening of new affordable housing project in Yarmouth area.

Date: January 17, 2017
Time: 10:00 a.m.
Location: 831 Highway #1
Hebron, Nova Scotia

