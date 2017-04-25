Media Advisory: New program for first-time home owners

April 25, 2017 15:09 ET
HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA--(Marketwired - April 25, 2017) - Andy Fillmore, Member of Parliament for Halifax, on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, along with the Honourable Joanne Bernard, Minister of Community Services and Minister responsible for Housing Nova Scotia, will be announcing funding for a new program.
Natalie ChavarieAdvisor, Public AffairsCanada Mortgage and Housing Corporation902-426-6581nchavari@cmhc-schl.gc.caHeather FairbairnCommunications AdvisorDepartment of Community Services902-717-2151Heather.Fairbairn@novascotia.ca
See all RSS Newsfeeds