Media Advisory: New program for first-time home owners

HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA--(Marketwired - April 25, 2017) - Andy Fillmore, Member of Parliament for Halifax, on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, along with the Honourable Joanne Bernard, Minister of Community Services and Minister responsible for Housing Nova Scotia, will be announcing funding for a new program.

Date: April 26, 2017 Time: 10:00 a.m. Location: Halifax Minister's Regional Office

1801 Hollis Street, Suite 1210

Halifax, NS

