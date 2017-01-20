News Room
Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation
Government of Newfoundland and Labrador

Government of Newfoundland and Labrador

January 20, 2017 14:14 ET

Media Advisory: New Project in Happy Valley-Goose Bay

HAPPY VALLEY-GOOSE BAY, NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR--(Marketwired - Jan. 20, 2017) - Ms. Yvonne Jones, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Indigenous and Northern Affairs and Member of Parliament for Labrador, on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, along with the Honourable Sherry Gambin-Walsh, Minister of Children, Seniors and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation, will announce the opening of a new shelter in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

Date: January 23, 2017
Time: 9:00 a.m.
Location: 3 Lethbridge Street, unit #3-D
Happy Valley - Goose Bay
Newfoundland and Labrador
A0P 1E0

Contact Information

  • Natalie Chavarie
    Public Affairs
    Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation
    902 426-4262
    nchavari@cmhc-schl.gc.ca

    Jenny Bowring
    Manager of Corporate Communications
    Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation
    709-724-3055
    jmbowring@nlhc.nl.ca

News Room
 