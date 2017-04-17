News Room
April 17, 2017 09:30 ET

Media Advisory: New Rental Supplements Boosts Affordable Housing In Nova Scotia

DARTMOUTH, NOVA SCOTIA--(Marketwired - April 17, 2017) - Darren Fisher, Member of Parliament for Dartmouth - Cole Harbour on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, along with the Honourable Joanne Bernard, Nova Scotia Minister of Community Services and the Minister responsible for Housing Nova Scotia, will be announcing funding for rental supplements Nova Scotia.

Date: April 18, 2017
Time: 9:00 a.m.
Location: 1 Oak Street
Dartmouth, Nova Scotia

