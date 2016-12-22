Media Advisory/News conference: 110 dogs rescued from Yulin dog meat festival arriving in Toronto

Animals who escaped horrific fate to be placed in forever homes in Canada

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Dec. 22, 2016) - Humane Society International/Canada is transporting 110 dogs, rescued from the cruel dog meat trade in China, to temporary shelter in Toronto. The dogs will rest and receive care there prior to completing their journeys to shelters and rescue groups in Ontario and Quebec. Media is invited to the Cambridge shelter to film and photograph the dogs and to interview animal rescue and welfare experts on site.

WHO: HSI/Canada rescue workers and companion animal experts, representatives from the Eric S. Margolis Family Foundation, and representatives from Dog Tales Rescue and Sanctuary.

WHAT: Press conference to announce arrival of 110 dogs, rescued from slaughter at China's Yulin dog meat festival, in Toronto before they are transported to shelters and rescue groups in Ontario and Quebec.

WHERE: Sharp Transportation Head Office (Warehouse) - 1225 Balmoral Road, Cambridge Ontario, N1T 1A4

WHEN: 10 a.m. EST, Friday December 23rd.

Please click here to download photos and video of the dogs; email or call media contact below for interview request and/or further information.

