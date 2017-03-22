Media Advisory - Niagara Falls to Kathleen Wynne: Keep Hydro Public

NIAGARA FALLS, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 22, 2017) - Member of Provincial Parliament Wayne Gates and CUPE Ontario President Fred Hahn will be speaking at a rally in Niagara Falls Thursday night.

The Wynne Liberals' privatization of Hydro One has led to skyrocketing hydro prices and mounting public pressure.

The rally comes days after both the NDP and the Liberals released plans to reduce hydro prices. Only the NDP's plan commits returning Hydro One to public ownership.

This "Keep Hydro Public" rally coincides with CUPE Ontario's Social Service Workers annual conference.

Niagara Falls and the Niagara river are global electricity powerhouses, generating over 2 million kilowatts of electricity in Canada alone.

Who: Wayne Gates, MPP Fred Hahn, CUPE Ontario President Carrie Lynn Poole-Cotnam, Chair, CUPE Ontario Social Services Workers Co-ordinating Committee When: 7pm, Thursday March 23, 2017 Where: Table Rock at the Falls, Niagara Falls

CUPE is Ontario's community union, with more than 250,000 members providing quality public services we all rely on, in every part of the province, every day. CUPE Ontario members are proud to work in social services, health care, municipalities, school boards, universities and airlines.