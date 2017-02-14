Media Advisory: Oceans Protection Plan

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Feb. 14, 2017) - The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, will be making an announcement on how the Government of Canada will help strengthen the Coast Guard's on-the-scene capacity during marine pollution incidents.

Media are invited to attend the event. After the announcement, there will be an opportunity for media to ask questions away from the podium. Canadian Coast Guard personnel will explain how the environmental response equipment on display will be utilized.

Date: February 15, 2017 Time: 15:00 Location: Sea Island, Canadian Coast Guard Base 4260 Inglis Dr, Richmond, BC V7B 1L7

Guests and media will be directed for parking.

Internet: http://www.dfo-mpo.gc.ca

Follow us on Twitter! www.Twitter.com/DFO_MPO

For more information about the Canadian Coast Guard, visit www.ccg-gcc.gc.ca.

Follow us on Twitter! www.Twitter.com/CCG_GCC