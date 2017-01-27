Media Advisory: Official Media Passes for Winterlude Are Now Available

GATINEAU, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - Jan. 27, 2017) - The Department of Canadian Heritage would like to remind the media that official media passes are required to access Winterlude's official sites and closed streets with a vehicle.

To obtain an official media pass, send an email before Monday, January 30, 2017, at 6:00 p.m. EST to pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca, with the following information:

Name

Cellular phone number

Type of vehicle

Licence plate number

Official media passes will be available upon presentation of your identification at the Parliamentary Press Gallery at 150 Wellington Street in Ottawa, from Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

For more information about Winterlude activities, visit winterlude.gc.ca or contact the Media Relations Unit.

