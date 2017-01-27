Media Advisory: Official Media Passes for Winterlude Are Now Available

January 27, 2017 11:35 ET
GATINEAU, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - Jan. 27, 2017) - The Department of Canadian Heritage would like to remind the media that official media passes are required to access Winterlude's official sites and closed streets with a vehicle.
To obtain an official media pass, send an email before Monday, January 30, 2017, at 6:00 p.m. EST to pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca, with the following information:
Official media passes will be available upon presentation of your identification at the Parliamentary Press Gallery at 150 Wellington Street in Ottawa, from Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
For more information about Winterlude activities, visit winterlude.gc.ca or contact the Media Relations Unit.
