Media Advisory: OFL president Chris Buckley to walk the picket line Friday with locked-out CAS workers

NORTH BAY, ONTARIO and PARRY SOUND, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 19, 2017) - Ontario Federation of Labour (OFL) president Chris Buckley will join locked-out children's aid workers on their picket line in North Bay tomorrow (Friday) in a demonstration of solidarity and support from the organization that represents 54 unions and one million workers across the province.

The president is attending the picket line at the invitation of the North Bay and District Labour Council. Buckley will also meet and address locked-out employees, who are represented by the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE).

"These workers are on the picket line because they had the courage to demand better for the people they serve. What's more, they did it through the collective bargaining process, and for that, their employer locked them out," said Buckley. "These workers deserve fair treatment from their employer. They are standing up for their rights in the workplace, and the public's right to quality services across our province which include reasonable staffing and funding."

Who: OFL president Chris Buckley will join frontline child protection workers and administrative and support staff, who were locked out of their jobs on December 23 by the Children's Aid Society of the District of Nipissing and Parry Sound What: Picket line visit and address in support of locked-out workers and their efforts to reach a fair collective agreement that protects services When:



Friday, January 20 at 11:00 a.m.: OFL president Chris Buckley arrives and meets with locked-out workers of Nipissing and Parry Sound CAS

11:30 a.m.: media photo and interview opportunities with OFL president Chris Buckley Where: North Bay office of the Children's Aid Society of the District of Nipissing and Parry Sound, Administration Building, 457 Main Street West, North Bay

