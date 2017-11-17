Media Advisory: OFL to welcome Farrah Khan at Biennial Convention

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Nov. 17, 2017) - The OFL Convention will hear from nationally recognized advocate and educator on violence against women, Farrah Khan on November 21 at 2:30 p.m., when she addresses delegates at the Ontario Federation of Labour's (OFL) "Power ON" 14th Biennial Convention, November 20-24.

"Through social activism, art and education, Ms. Khan continues to be a steadfast voice in the ongoing effort to end gender-based violence," said OFL President Chris Buckley. "We can all learn from her persistent advocacy, as we work together to end violence against women."

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. Where: Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel, Toronto Ontario Speaker: Farrah Khan, co-chair of the Ontario Provincial Roundtable on Violence Against Women.

