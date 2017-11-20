Media Advisory: OFL to welcome Farrah Khan at Biennial Convention

November 20, 2017 06:00 ET
TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Nov. 20, 2017) - The OFL Convention will hear from nationally recognized advocate and educator on violence against women, Farrah Khan on November 21 at 2:30 p.m., when she addresses delegates at the Ontario Federation of Labour's (OFL) "Power ON" 14th Biennial Convention, November 20-24.
"Through social activism, art and education, Ms. Khan continues to be a steadfast voice in the ongoing effort to end gender-based violence," said OFL President Chris Buckley. "We can all learn from her persistent advocacy, as we work together to end violence against women."
Founded 1957, the OFL represents 54 unions and one million workers in Ontario. This year, the OFL proudly celebrates 60 years of solidarity.
