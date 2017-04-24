Media Advisory: On April 25, striking CUPE 2073 members and their supporters will send a message to the Canadian Hearing Society and key government funders

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 24, 2017) - After being on strike for nearly two months, members of Local 2073 of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE 2073) and their supporters will send a message to their employer, the Canadian Hearing Society (CHS) and the government ministries that provide a substantial portion of their funding.

Beginning at 12 noon tomorrow, April 25, striking CUPE 2073 members will be joined by fellow CUPE members, their supporters in the Deaf, Oral Deaf, Deafened and Hard of Hearing communities, CUPE Ontario President Fred Hahn, as well as labour and community allies, will gather for a rally and information picket outside the building housing the Provincial Ministries of Health, and Community and Social Services.

The two ministries provide CHS with a significant portion of their funding to provide vital services to the Ontario's Deaf, Oral Deaf and Hard of Hearing communities at 24 offices across Ontario.

WHAT: Rally and information picket in support of striking CUPE 2073 members WHEN: Tuesday, April 25, 12 noon to 1 p.m. WHERE: Outside Ministries of Health, Community and Social Services, 80 Grosvenor Street (Hepburn Block) WHO: Striking CUPE 2073 members, CHS clients, Community and Labour allies

Speakers to include: CUPE Ontario President Fred Hahn, CUPE 2073 President Stacey Connor, George Postlethwait Jr., President of the Ontario Association of the Deaf.

The 227 members of CUPE 2073 provide a wide range of vital services to Ontario's Deaf, Oral Deaf, Deafened and Hard of Hearing communities at CHS offices across the province. They have been without a contract for more than four years, and have been on strike since March 6.