Media Advisory: On May Day, Ottawa labour and community allies will rally in support of striking Canadian Hearing Society workers

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - May 1, 2017) - As their strike moves into its second month, striking workers at the Canadian Hearing Society (CHS), members of Local 2073 of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE 2073) will today be joined by their allies in community and in the Labour movement for a rally in front of the offices of local MPP Yasir Naqvi.

Beginning at 12 noon today, strikers and their supporters will rally in front of Naqvi's office. The rally is organized by the Ottawa District Labour Council, Fight For Fairness and $15 Ottawa, and Solidarity Ottawa.

WHAT: May Day rally in support of CUPE 2073 WHEN: Monday, May 1, 12 noon to 1 p.m. WHERE: In front of offices of MPP Yasir Naqvi, 109 Catherine St., Ottawa WHO: Striking CUPE 2073 members, community and labour allies

The 227 members of CUPE 2073 provide a wide range of vital services to Ontario's Deaf, Oral Deaf, Deafened and Hard of Hearing Communities at CHS offices across the province. They have been without a contract for more than four years, and have been on strike since March 6.