Media Advisory: Ontario Federation of Labour hosts female MPPs breakfast briefing to focus on what women need from employment and labour law reform

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 6, 2017) - Media are invited to attend an International Women's Day breakfast briefing for female MPPs on what Ontario women need from employment and labour law reform. Ontario women have made considerable economic, social and political gains over the last number of decades but still have much more to strive for – particularly in the area of decent work.

WHAT: On International Women's Day, March 8, the Ontario Federation of Labour is convening a breakfast briefing for female MPPs with the Ontario Federation of Labour and the Fight for $15 and Fairness to talk about what working women want and need.

WHERE: The session will take place in Committee Room 228 at Queen's Park.

WHEN: 7:30 a.m. a buffet-style breakfast will be served. Presentations will begin at 8:00 a.m., featuring representatives of the Ontario Federation of Labour and the Fight for $15 and Fairness campaign, followed by a discussion.

The OFL's www.MakeItFair.ca campaign takes on issues of inequality in the workforce, and coincides with the province's "Changing Workplaces Review."

The campaign gives voice to unions' demands for across-the-board changes to the Employment Standards Act and the Labour Relations Act that would improve standards for every worker and make it easier for them to join a union.

The OFL represents 54 unions and one million workers in Ontario. For information, visit www.OFL.ca and follow @OFLabour on Facebook and Twitter.