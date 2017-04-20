News Room
April 20, 2017 15:17 ET

Media Advisory: Ontario Federation of Labour President Chris Buckley to address Ontario NDP Convention

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 20, 2017) - Chris Buckley, President of the Ontario Federation of Labour, will address the delegates at this weekend's ONDP Convention in Toronto on Friday, April 21 at 3:55 p.m.

In his speech, Buckley will speak about OFL's campaign to win changes to Ontario's outdated employment laws, and what is needed to create fair workplace conditions for Ontario's working people, whether or not they belong to a union.

When: Friday, April 21, 3:55 p.m.
Where: Toronto Metro Convention Centre (North Building)
255 Front St. West, Toronto, ON

The OFL represents 54 unions and one million workers in Ontario. For information, visit www.OFL.ca and follow @OFLabour on Facebook and Twitter.

  • Ontario Federation of Labour
    Meagan Perry
    Director of Communications
    416-894-3456
    mperry@ofl.ca

