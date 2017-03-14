Media Advisory: Ontario NDP Deputy Leader Jagmeet Singh lends support to Canadian Hearing Society strikers in Peel

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 14, 2017) - Join Ontario NDP Deputy Leader Jagmeet Singh and CUPE Ontario President Fred Hahn, along with striking workers from CUPE Local 2073, in front of the Canadian Hearing Society (CHS) office in Mississauga, tomorrow (Wednesday) morning.

"The people who rely on CHS services across the province support our members, many of whom also rely on these services," Hahn said, in advance of the visit. "But we have a CEO who shows no signs of bringing her team back to the table to negotiate a fair deal. 36,000 Deaf, Oral Deaf, Deafened and Hard of Hearing people across Ontario are looking to have their services restored. We are calling on CEO Julia Dumanian and the CHS board, if they care about these people, they will get back to the table to negotiate a fair contract that respects the people who provide these vital services."

Members of Local 2073 of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE 2073), representing 227 counsellors, literacy instructors, audiologists, speech language pathologists, interpreters/interpreter trainers, clerical support, program coordinators, program assistants, information technology specialists and other staff at 24 Canadian Hearing Society offices across Ontario, have been on strike since March 6.

Outstanding issues include proposed rollbacks to employee health benefits and wage adjustments after four years without a contract.